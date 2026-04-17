Singer D4vd Arrested on Suspicion of Murder Months After Teen Was Found Dead in His Car

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Singer D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, months after Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 14, was found dead in his Tesla.

Burke’s legal team claims he is innocent.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the arrest news on X, writing, "LAPD Robbery Homicide Division along with the assistance of @LAPD_GND arrested David Burke for the murder of Celeste Rivas.”

The post included photos of officers in tactical gear carrying rifles as they approached a home on a tree-lined street.

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Capt. Scot Williams told the L.A. Times that D4vd was arrested at 4:30 p.m. in Hollywood.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department the 21-year-old was booked 10:12 p.m. and is being held without bail.

The L.A. Times adds that the case "will be presented to the L.A. County district attorney’s office on Monday for filing consideration."

D4vd’s attorneys Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski and Regina Peter told the L.A. Times in a statement, “Let us be clear — the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death.”

In September 2025, the LAPD issued a press release stating, “We can confirm that Celeste Rivas Hernandez is deceased, and her body was found in the front trunk area of a Tesla belonging to David Burke. The vehicle had been parked at the location from which it was towed for several weeks, so Ms. Rivas Hernandez may have been deceased for several weeks before the discovery of her body.”