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Shannon Elizabeth, 52, and husband Simon Borchert are divorcing after five years of marriage.

Us Weekly reports the actress filed for divorce days before announcing she was joining OnlyFans.

Now, she tells the magazine, “I’ve been separated since September of last year, and this has been a thoughtful, ongoing process — not something that happened in the past few days.”

The “American Pie” star continued, "The meaningful pieces are already behind me, and only the formalities remain.”

She went on, “This is a new chapter for me, and it’s one I’m genuinely excited about. I feel stronger, clearer and happier than I have in a very long time.”

Shannon met her now ex, a South African conservation specialist, in 2015 and they wed in 2021.

On Wednesday, Elizabeth announced via People magazine she was joining OnlyFans.

The actress shared, “I’m choosing OnlyFans because it allows me to connect directly with my audience, create on my own terms and just be free.”