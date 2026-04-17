Sabrina Carpenter Surprises with Madonna at Coachella!

Coachella

As "Extra" reported, Sabrina Carpenter really did bring out Madonna for her second headlining Coachella set Friday!

Toward the end of an effortless one-hour, forty-minute performance of so many of her hits, Sabrina segued into an Old Hollywood sequence that revealed a corseted Madonna in knee-high boots and '70s wrap-around glasses.

"What are you lookin' at?" Well, the crowd in the desert and at home was lookin' at a pair of pop queens, separated by 40 years and yet joined at the hip, both via their warm interaction and their devotion to irresistible music.

As they worked through the truncated version of "Vogue," Madonna, 67, wowed with her precision poses.

Coachella

The two interacted on a never-before-heard song from Madonna's upcoming "Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II" album that found the two of them name-checking each other and extolling the virtues of "real love."

"Don't wanna compromise / I made a sacrifice / I always pay the price," they sang. "I did it all for love!"

They ended their number with a girlish giggle and mostly clasped hands as Madonna launched into a speech.

Thanking Sabrina profusely and saying the show had been "a gas," Madonna talked about how this was her second Coachella performance — 20 years after she became the first bona fide star to perform at the show.

She pointed out she was in the same corset, boots, and jacket she wore two decades ago.

Coachella

Then, it was time for a little astrology, with Madonna saying, "We need to work on our communication skills... The other thing we need to do is avoid confrontations."

"In all circumstances, for the rest of the month, let's try to get along," she went on. This led to a special treat for Madonna's fans as she launched into a pitch-perfect a cappella fragment of her 2005 song "Get Together."

After Sabrina geeked out over that, Madonna teased Sabrina for being the only person she's ever performed with who is shorter than the Queen of Pop herself.

"Amen," Sabrina replied.

Finally, Madonna belted out her 1989 no. 1 smash "Like a Prayer," with Sabrina assisting.

It was a winning appearance, one sure to spark interest in their duet.

On a completely random note, Sabrina's set also included a dramatic segment with Geena Davis, which bookended a "Thelma & Louise" theme after she had Susan Sarandon on the week before. Interestingly, Madonna and Geena were in the 1992 film "A League of Their Own" together. As emotional as that realization is, remember: there's no crying in the desert!

Sabrina's set was a major accomplishment for the star, who reminded her fans she had played Coachella two years ago, ending that set by saying, "I'll see you when I'm headlining!"