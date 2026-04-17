Sabrina Carpenter Rumored to Surprise with Madonna at Coachella Week 2

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Music’s biggest stars are returning to the desert for a second weekend of Coachella, and there’s major buzz that Sabrina Carpenter may deliver a huge surprise with the Queen of Pop: Madonna!

“Extra” sources say Madonna could drop in for a collab with Sabrina, who covered Madonna’s “Material Girl” on her Short and Sweet tour.

People staff writer Skyler Caruso told us, "There's rumor and buzz that Sabrina is featured on Madonna's forthcoming album, 'Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part 2.’ So, what better place to debut a song or further announce more details of the album than at Coachella?”

This is a good sign… Skyler said 10 minutes have been added to Sabrina's set time. That should be enough for a new song and maybe a taste of a couple of classics?

What about Olivia Rodrigo, who just released her new single “Drop Dead”?

Caruso predicted, "I have a feeling that Olivia Rodrigo will be coming out with David Byrne of Talking Heads.”

There is also buzz Tom Cruise could be headed to the desert to promote his film “Digger."

Skyler shared, "Festival goers have noticed that there's a giant shovel outside of the festival and they think that may have something to do with Tom."

Plus, after facing some criticism for his “sleepy” headlining set, will Justin Bieber switch things up?

Skyler shared, "I don't think he's going to change a thing. The only thing that I think he may do differently is introduce new songs.”

She added, "I think it'd be really cool if he did 'One Less Lonely Girl' and brought out Hailey.”

As for Coachella's grand finale, Karol G already made history as the first Latina artist to headline, and now she's going to close it out strong!