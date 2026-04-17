Riley Green on Tough Guy ‘Marshals’ Role & Hopes to Do More Acting (Exclusive)

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Country music star Riley Green is doing something he’s never done before, taking on his first acting role in the new “Yellowstone” spinoff “Marshals.”

He’s hopping aboard thanks to his friendship with Luke Grimes aka Kayce Dutton.

Riley told us, "Luke has become a great friend of mine and he was like, 'Man, you should really try acting.' And what a great way to get introduced to that world.”

Green dished on his character, "Garrett is a former Navy Seal, was on the teams with Luke. He's troubled. He's got some issues and he shows back up. He's struggling to deal with all that."

Riley even gets to put his music skills to good use.

"Yeah, I get to play a little bit,” he said. "It certainly wasn't built around my character, but Garrett does play a little guitar.”

Riley is interested in acting in the future too.

He shared, "I would really enjoy being able to go and get on a set and kind of get into that world and stay there and just, you know, be an actor for a little while. I think that'd be something I'd really enjoy."