Natalie Portman Expecting Baby #3, First with BF Tanguy Destable

Natalie Portman, 44, is pregnant again!

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Portman confirmed that she and boyfriend Tanguy Destable are expecting their first child together, her third.

Natalie is already the mother of son Aleph, 14, and daughter Amalia, 9, with ex-husband Benjamin Millepied.

Portman shared, "Tanguy and I are very excited. I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.”

“I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant,” Natalie noted while referencing her father’s career as a fertility doctor. “I have so many people I love who’ve had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well. It’s such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it’s also not an easy thing.”

Portman pointed out how “lucky” she is to experience pregnancy again, saying, "I have deep appreciation and gratitude.”

The pregnancy news come a year after Natalie and Tanguy were romantically linked.

Last year, “Extra” spoke with Natalie, who was “very excited” for her kids to see her movie “The Fountain of Youth.”