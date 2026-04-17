Madonna Releases First Song from 'Confessions II': 'I Feel So Free'

Warner Bros. Records

Madonna has released the first song off her long-awaited "Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II" album!

Playing exclusively every hour on the hour on Pride Radio, "I Feel So Free" — produced by Stuart Price — is a house-inspired track over which the diva coos euphorically.

“C’mon, meet me on the dance floor,” she implores. "C’mere, baby / I can give you much more tonight / Oh, baby, let’s do it right.”



In the spirit of the album's theme, she confesses, “It’s really hard for me to trust people / Can you blame me?”



“Safety in numbers ...” she warns, explaining why she feels safer on a dance floor.



“It’s dangerous with just one person / That’s not a nice feeling," she goes on. "But out here, on a dance floor, I feel so free."

On the same day the song dropped, her manager Guy Oseary seemingly confirmed the Queen of Pop will grace the Coachella stage tonight, likely to debut her new song featuring Coachella headliner Sabrina Carpenter.

He wrote on Instagram, "20 years ago 👑 @madonna played Coachella 2006. Major pop artists back then did not play Coachella. It was mostly alternative artists Until…. 👑 @madonna !! I called my friend Paul Tollet founder of Coachella with the idea.. and with the idea to play the Sahara Dance Tent instead of the main stage. Paul said yes. And the rest is history. I mean Herstory."

He ended with, "Confessions On A Dance Floor -2006 Confessions On A Dance Floor PART II -2026."