Discovery Channel

“Extra” has your exclusive first look at “Naked and Afraid: Global Showdown”!

The new series pits all-star teams from Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and the United States against each other in an international competition being hailed as the Olympics of “Naked and Afraid.”

Watch the promo for a sneak peek of what’s in store as the teams are put to the test in three ecosystems in South Africa’s Zululand.

This series marks the biggest prize yet with $200,000 at stake… along with some national pride.

The franchise is also adding a scoring system for survival tasks that keeps winning teams safe from elimination and bottom teams facing off to stay in the game.

Teams include:

Australia: Ky Furneaux and Alexa Towersey

Brazil: Rene Murad and Marina Fukushima

Mexico: Pablo Melin and Fernanda Perez

USA (Texas): Jeff Zausch and Kerra Bennett

USA (East): Matt Wright and Gabby Balassone

USA (South): Frank Eytcheson and Teal Bulthuis

USA (West): Dan Link and Rachel Strohl