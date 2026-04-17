Television April 17, 2026
Exclusive First Look at ‘Naked and Afraid: Global Showdown’
“Extra” has your exclusive first look at “Naked and Afraid: Global Showdown”!
The new series pits all-star teams from Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and the United States against each other in an international competition being hailed as the Olympics of “Naked and Afraid.”
Watch the promo for a sneak peek of what’s in store as the teams are put to the test in three ecosystems in South Africa’s Zululand.
This series marks the biggest prize yet with $200,000 at stake… along with some national pride.
The franchise is also adding a scoring system for survival tasks that keeps winning teams safe from elimination and bottom teams facing off to stay in the game.
Teams include:
Australia: Ky Furneaux and Alexa Towersey
Brazil: Rene Murad and Marina Fukushima
Mexico: Pablo Melin and Fernanda Perez
USA (Texas): Jeff Zausch and Kerra Bennett
USA (East): Matt Wright and Gabby Balassone
USA (South): Frank Eytcheson and Teal Bulthuis
USA (West): Dan Link and Rachel Strohl
“Naked and Afraid: Global Showdown” premieres Sunday, May 17, at 8 p.m. on Discovery Channel.