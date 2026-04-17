Eminem’s Daughter Alaina Scott Welcomes First Child

Getty/Instagram

Eminem is a grandpa again! His daughter Alaina Scott, 32, and her husband Matt Moeller just welcomed their first child.

Alaina announced their daughter’s arrival on Instagram, revealing Scottie Marie Moeller was born April 14.

She gushed, “My heart outside my body, she's everything and more… welcome to the world my sweet darling.”

Alaina explained the meaning behind her unique name, sharing, "Scottie, in honor of my ‘scott sisters.' The women who have given the name and my life so much meaning. May she now give it a meaning of her own and always know how loved she is, by mom + dad, and her aunties.”

She included a tribute to Matt, writing, "To my husband, I can't believe she's ours. Thank you for giving me the greatest gift of my life. I love you endlessly.”

The post included a photo of the newborn in a sweater onesie with her name across the front, and another pic with her face hidden with a heart emoji next to a sign revealing Scottie was born at 7:03 p.m. weighing 7 lbs., 4 oz. and measured 21 inches.

A third photo showed the new parents cradling Scottie, with Matt wearing a “Girl Dad” baseball cap.

Alaina and Matt tied the knot in 2023.

Eminem adopted his niece Alaina in the early 2000s. She is the biological daughter of his ex-wife Kim Mathers’ sister Dawn, who died in 2016.

He shares Hailie Jade with Kim and adopted Kim’s daughter with ex Eric Hartten, Stevie, now, 23, in 2005.