Getty

“Dancing with the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba suffered a medical emergency while on a flight to New York City.

Carrie took to Instagram to open up about the ordeal, which landed her in the hospital.

Inaba revealed that she “felt quite ill” while she was in the plane’s lavatory.

She shared, "And while it seemed like food poisoning, I also suddenly broke out into a cold sweat, got dizzy and my arms went numb. Normally I handle most of my health things on my own. Like many people who live with autoimmune disease, I travel with a health tool kit and am prepared for the worst, but this scared me.”

Though the plane was "also experiencing turbulence and the flight attendants had been asked to sit in their seats,” Carrie Ann knew she had to “ask for help” when she couldn’t feel her arms.

Carrie showed her appreciation to everyone who helped her on board, including the flight attendant who responded to her call for help and the doctor who gave her medical attention on board.

Expressing her gratitude, she went on, "Thanks to the paramedics that took me to the hospital, Wil and his partner who treated me with care and respect in a scary moment even when my blood pressure dropped on the ride to the ER, And then to the nurses and staff, especially Althea who had welcoming smile on her face even amidst all that was happening in this emergency room.”

Inaba was eventually cleared to go home, writing, "I ultimately left the ER to go back to my hotel when I felt stable enough. And thank you to @iv_king_joseph and @gdjelin for hooking me up with IV Fluids and all@the things I needed to hep me recover."

Over the years, Carrie Ann has been open about her health struggles while living with Sjögren's syndrome, lupus, fibromyalgia, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Years ago, Inaba was forced to undergo an emergency appendectomy.

Along with posting a video of herself in a hospital bed, she shared on Instagram, “I had an emergency appendectomy last week and while it’s been quite a painful experience, I also know it’s a gift to even feel this pain. I realize after speaking with my doctor that it could have been much worse.🥹”