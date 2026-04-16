Victoria Beckham Breaks Silence on Family Feud with Son Brooklyn

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Victoria Beckham is speaking out about the ongoing family feud with her son Brooklyn.

Brooklyn unleashed on his dad David Beckham and mom Victoria in a series of Instagram Stories in January, making it clear: “I do not want to reconcile with my family.”

In a new profile piece, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal asked about the rift.

Victoria did not use Brooklyn’s name, but did say, “I think that we’ve always — we love our children so much. We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be.”

The Spice Girls singer continued, “And, you know, we’ve been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And, you know, that’s all I really want to say about it.”

She insisted they are “trying to do the best we can,” while reflecting on having adult children.

“Being a parent of young adult children and adult children, gosh, I mean, it’s very different from having little children,” Beckham said.

David and Victoria are the parents of Brooklyn, 27, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and Harper, 14.