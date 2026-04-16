Movies April 16, 2026
'Top Gun 3’ Officially in Development — with Tom Cruise Attached
“Top Gun 3” is officially happening!
Tom Cruise is returning for the third installment of the franchise with producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Paramount film co-head Josh Greenstein announced during CinemaCon in Las Vegas.
A director was not named.
A script is currently being worked on by “Maverick” co-writer Ehren Kruger.
“Top Gun: Maverick” grossed $1.5 billion during the COVID pandemic.
“Top Gun: Maverick” starred Cruise, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, and the late Val Kilmer.
In 2023, “Extra” spoke with Glen about the possibility of a “Top Gun 3.”
He said, “I talk to Tom all the time, but we don't talk about ‘Top Gun 2.’ He and Jerry [Bruckheimer], if they want to make ‘Top Gun 2’ — or ‘3,’ technically — he has my number.”