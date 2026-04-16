Paramount Pictures

“Top Gun 3” is officially happening!

Tom Cruise is returning for the third installment of the franchise with producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Paramount film co-head Josh Greenstein announced during CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

A director was not named.

A script is currently being worked on by “Maverick” co-writer Ehren Kruger.

“Top Gun: Maverick” grossed $1.5 billion during the COVID pandemic.

“Top Gun: Maverick” starred Cruise, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, and the late Val Kilmer.

In 2023, “Extra” spoke with Glen about the possibility of a “Top Gun 3.”