Meghan Markle Calls Herself the ‘Most Trolled Person in the Entire World’

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are speaking out on mental health during their unofficial royal tour in Australia.

People magazine reports the couple visited the youth mental health charity batyr at Swinburne University of Technology on Thursday.

Citing PA Media, People reports, Harry praised Australia for its recent ban on social media for children under 16.

The Prince said, "Australia took the lead. Your government was the first country in the world to bring about a ban. Now we can sit here and debate the pros and cons of a ban — I’m not here to judge that. All I will say is from a responsibility and leadership standpoint — epic. Because so many countries have now followed suit, but it should have never got to a ban.”

Meghan reportedly shared her experience with online attacks, saying, “For now, 10 years, every day for 10 years, I have been bullied and attacked. And I was the most trolled person in the entire world. Now, I’m still here."

She went on, “And when I think of all of you and what you’re experiencing, I think so much of that is having to realize that you know that industry, that billion-dollar industry, that is completely anchored and predicated on cruelty to get clicks — that’s not going to change. So you have to be stronger than that.”

Harry claimed social media has “led to so much loneliness for so many people,” and encouraged others to seek therapy if they needed it.