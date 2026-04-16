Kate Hudson on ‘Running Point’ Cheerleading Dance & Daughter’s Reaction (Exclusive)

Netflix

Kate Hudson wowed in white at the L.A. premiere of “Running Point” Season 2, chatting with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour.

In the show, Kate plays Isla Gordon, a former party girl who is now the president of the pro basketball team the Los Angeles Waves.

What’s ahead this season? She teased “we have a new coach” and there are “lots of love situations happening."

Isla’s brother Cam (Justin Theroux) is also back, and she revealed, “My brother Cam kind of puts Isla on her toes… and makes Isla sort of doubt herself a bit. And then a lot of just insane humor and funny sibling dynamics."

Kate also dished on getting to do a cheerleading dance number and said of her 7-year-old daughter, “Rani's already seen it… She likes seeing Mom dance.”

Hudson confessed, "I was nervous. I haven't danced in a while but it was just a blast.”

Rani loves dancing, too!

"She's like really serious about dancing. She's in, like, a real Ryan Heffington stage where she's obsessed with all of his crazy choreography. So, she just runs around the house doing all these, like, crazy moves. And I'm like, 'I really love this.' I want her to stay in this, like, wild version of herself.”

Kate is also the mother of sons Ryder, 22, and Bingham, 14. Ryder has now started acting.

Terri asked if he might make a cameo next season. Kate replied, “A little nepo guest starring? I don’t know… He might have to earn a couple stripes before he gets to do that with Mom. Sorry. Sorry, Son."