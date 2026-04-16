Derek Hough’s Video Dance Diary with the Savannah Bananas (Exclusive)

“Extra’s” Derek Hough, his wife Hayley, and some of the dancers from his tour recently brought their talents to the Savannah Bananas game at Angels Stadium in Anaheim.

The Savannah Bananas are the baseball players turned acrobats known for playing wild and wacky Banana Ball!

Derek took us behind the scenes with a video diary as he gave Jimmy Kimmel’s sidekick Guillermo a dance lesson before the game, watched some batting practice, and rehearsed.

That was before Hough took the field with the dancers and hit it out of the park.

Derek also caught up with Savannah Bananas founder and owner Jesse Cole, who built the six teams, which sell out stadiums all over the place and grew the business into a half-billion-dollar phenomenon.