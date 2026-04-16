Bozoma Saint John Teases ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Clash with Amanda Frances (Exclusive)

Bozoma Saint John is dishing on the Season 15 finale of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and the upcoming reunion, which we just got a first look at in an explosive trailer!

Boz teased her reunion clash with Amanda Frances, who made allegations about Boz’s business accomplishments.

She said, "I think that she has certainly a position about what she does and how she does it. I don’t necessarily agree, but, you know, it is what it is and what I don’t appreciate is when you know it’s made to seem as if my accomplishments, of which there are many, are not there. I just think that’s disrespectful.”

With no regrets, Saint John noted, “I had to say that and get it off my chest.”

Saint John also teased the season finale, saying, “I think the good news is everyone gets out what they want to say… As long as you’re able to present what it is that you feel is the truth, then you should be happy. I think everybody walked away happy with what they did and what they said.”

Overall, Bozoma called it a “transformative season,” explaining, “So many of the women are going through difficult stages in their lives. I think everybody is moving into a new level… There’s a lot happening for all of us.”

Saint John also shared her take on the drama between Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley, whose tension was part of the new trailer for the reunion!

While Kyle and Dorit have had a long friendship, Bozoma wasn’t surprised that Kyle didn’t show up to the book party.

Saint John noted, “It was a pretty tough time in Italy. I think our final dinner was so explosive that I don’t know that it’s easy to sort of put it in the back burner and then show up.”

Would Bozoma want to be back for another season?

Acknowledging her upcoming wedding and her daughter Lael getting ready for her last year of high school, she answered, “We have a lot of big things in the very near future, so let’s see.

Bozoma also dished on wedding plans with Keely Watson after we saw them get engaged on the show.

She shared, "I’ve got two weddings. They are three months apart, so I’m treating this like any other like project that I’ve ever worked on. There are spreadsheets, there’s status meetings, there’s delegated responsibilities, and everybody’s moving in the same direction.”

Bozoma and Keely will tie the knot in a “traditional Ghanaian ceremony” and an “American ceremony in Beverly Hills.”

Saint John played coy on which “RHOBH” castmates are invited, saying, “We’ll see who will be there."