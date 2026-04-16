Ariana Grande & Ben Stiller Face Off in ‘Focker-in-Law’ Trailer — Watch!

Universal Pictures

Ariana Grande is meeting the parents in the new “Focker-in-Law” trailer!

This November, comedy icon and Emmy winner Ben Stiller and two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro reunite, joined by Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Ariana Grande, in "Focker-In-Law,” a new chapter in the blockbuster “Meet the Parents" franchise.

In the trailer, the audience is introduced to Olivia (Grande), who is dating Henry (Skyler Gisondo), the son of Greg Focker (Stiller).

The trailer begins with Olivia taking a lie detector test administered by Henry’s grandpa (De Niro), who approves of her.

When Greg asks Olivia is she thinks he holds Henry “emotionally hostage,” she replies while still taking the test, "I mean, yeah, you call him ‘Wee Wee.’"

Greg isn’t so sure of the FBI hostage negotiator, even if the rest of the family likes her.

In the trailer, she tells Greg that she specializes in "strategic emotional puppetry” at a family dinner, saying, "That's how I'm gonna free Henry from you."

Olivia’s comments cause Greg to choke. When Olivia gives Greg the Heimlich maneuver, his food ends up flying into Jack’s mouth!

The rest of the trailer has Olivia and Greg going to head-to-head after Henry expresses his desire to propose to her.

At the end of the trailer, Ben admits to Olivia that he can’t bond with her, calling her an "emotional puppeteer” and saying, “I won’t be your little Pinocchio."

Ben and Rob debuted the trailer at CinemaCon on Thursday.

When Ben told the crowd that he was "the new sort of De Niro of the franchise,” Robert commented, "Don't say that. It's very disrespectful.”

De Niro quipped, "If anything, Ari's the new De Niro — I didn't write that either — ‘Wicked' gave me 'Deer Hunter' vibes."