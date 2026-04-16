'90 Day Fiancé’: Aviva Is Heartbroken After Stig Breakup Via Text (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,” which shows a heartbroken Aviva after her breakup with Stig.

A tearful Aviva tells producers, “He didn’t even have the decency to call me, just did it over text and then seconds later, posted videos with other girls.”

Aviva admits she was questioning how she handled things, saying, “I just like think, ‘Oh, if I didn’t do that, if I didn’t do this, maybe if I handled this differently, then it would have been a different outcome.’”

While she has “many unanswered questions," Aviva is trying not to dwell on things, which can be a struggle at times.