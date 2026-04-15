Celebrity News April 15, 2026
Zendaya Rocks 'Dune'-Inspired Outfit at CinemaCon
Zendaya’s CinemaCon 2026 look was on point as she promoted "Dune: Part Three” alongside co-star Timothée Chalamet.
The actress stunned in a sand-colored ensemble from Schiaparelli's Fall/Winter 2026/27 collection.
The look featured a suit jacket with a pointed collar and knee-length skirt in various shades of sand, from dark to light.
Zendaya accessorized the outfit with a pair of brown Christian Louboutin pumps.
People magazine reports Law Roach styled the star for the Las Vegas event at the Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
Zendaya and Timothée were joined by Jason Momoa and director Denis Villeneuve as they spoke with host Patton Oswalt about the third film in the franchise.
According to People, Zendaya, who plays warrior Chani, told the audience that her character’s "youthful outlook is completely gone” in the latest installment.
Timothée Chalamet & Zendaya’s Characters Reunite in ‘Dune: Part 3’ Teaser TrailerView Story
She added, "The years don't seem to have been kind to anyone in Dune. [It's been] a really difficult, challenging, ungentle, and unkind few years,” but insisted there was “so much left still to fight for.”
“Dune: Part Three” opens in theaters on December 18.