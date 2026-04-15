What 'The Pitt’s’ Laëtitia Hollard Has Learned from Katherine LaNasa (Exclusive)

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“The Pitt” has won five Emmys, two Golden Globes, an Actor Award for Best Ensemble, and turned Season 2 newcomer Laëtitia Hollard into a breakout star!

“Extra's” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Hollard to dish on the “surreal” experience and what she’s learned from Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa.

She said, “It’s been insane. I could never have dreamt of this. I have so many surreal pinch-me moments.”

The 22-year-old Juilliard graduate used her real-life experience as inspiration for her character Emma.

She explained, “A lot of Emma’s sweetness, kindness, like, go-getter energy is what I got from my Midwest hard-worker roots.”

Laëtitia is a sponge on set, “asking questions all the time” when she has a moment with Noah and Katherine.

She went on, “She’s helped me loads and she’s just a grounding force and presence. I really adore that woman.”

Hollard was tight-lipped about the third season, saying, “I don’t know. You’re going to have to check in with ‘Extra’ later on.”

Laëtitia did hint, “This journey is going to see you, maybe lose a couple of people and keep a couple of people."