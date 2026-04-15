'The Voice': Alexia Jayy & Adam Levine React to Her 'Battle of Champions' Win (Exclusive)

Tree Patton/NBC

“The Voice: Battle of Champions” winner Alexia Jayy and coach Adam Levine spoke to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour after her crowning moment!

Alexia said, "It's going to take me a little minute to really process all of it... I am feeling unreal right now. Everything is feeling unreal.”

Jayy went on, "I talked to my mom and she was crying. I was crying. It was dope because my mom has been the person in my corner since day one, since I was a kid. So, sharing the news with her is really, really amazing because she put in the work for this and she gets to celebrate with me."

Adam praised her, saying, "She deserves it all. And I'm not just being humble for the sake of being humble because this woman moved us all so much tonight and every night, but tonight was a really special night.”

He told Alexia, “This was your night. It's for you. It's for you, not for me.”

Tree Patton/NBC

Levine now has some bragging rights among the coaches, pointing out he’s "tied with Kelly [Clarkson] for the most wins now... or second most wins.”