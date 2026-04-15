Celebrity News April 15, 2026
Sandra Bullock Joins Instagram & Instantly Trolls Channing Tatum
Sandra Bullock is finally on Instagram!
The 61-year-old recently joined the platform and already has more than 4 million followers.
The “Practical Magic 2” star launched her page with a funny video of herself pointing at a blender and it magically turning on.
She also brought her signature sense of humor to the comments, immediately trolling her “The Lost City” co-star Channing Tatum.
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Under a post about how Channing once bought a year’s worth of T-shirts to avoid doing laundry, she wrote, “Of course you did,” alongside a winking emoji.
Sandra also commented on some other Instagram posts, including a video of Jennifer Aniston doing Jason Bateman’s hair.
With a nod to “Practical Magic 2,” she wrote, “Me next mama? Going for a witchy look…”
Bullock also left a comment on a clip Nicole shared of her and Sandra on the set of the sequel back in July. Bullock wrote, "Oh we’re so back ♥️.”
Sandra previously explained why she wasn’t on social media. According to Business Insider, she told InStyle in 2018, "Oh God, I would have one glass of rosé… and be spouting off…"
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The star, however, revealed, “I look over people's shoulders, going, 'What is that little vignette of a cat on a fan?' I'm just lazy.”
She did predict that at some point, “I'm going to get on it and troll my friends.”
Bullock, who is the mother of Louis, 16, and Laila, 12, added, “Once my kids are using it, I'll know how to navigate it. I don't want to be naïve."