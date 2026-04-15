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Sandra Bullock is finally on Instagram!

The 61-year-old recently joined the platform and already has more than 4 million followers.

The “Practical Magic 2” star launched her page with a funny video of herself pointing at a blender and it magically turning on.

She also brought her signature sense of humor to the comments, immediately trolling her “The Lost City” co-star Channing Tatum.

Under a post about how Channing once bought a year’s worth of T-shirts to avoid doing laundry, she wrote, “Of course you did,” alongside a winking emoji.

Sandra also commented on some other Instagram posts, including a video of Jennifer Aniston doing Jason Bateman’s hair.

With a nod to “Practical Magic 2,” she wrote, “Me next mama? Going for a witchy look…”

Bullock also left a comment on a clip Nicole shared of her and Sandra on the set of the sequel back in July. Bullock wrote, "Oh we’re so back ♥️.”

Sandra previously explained why she wasn’t on social media. According to Business Insider, she told InStyle in 2018, "Oh God, I would have one glass of rosé… and be spouting off…"

The star, however, revealed, “I look over people's shoulders, going, 'What is that little vignette of a cat on a fan?' I'm just lazy.”

She did predict that at some point, “I'm going to get on it and troll my friends.”