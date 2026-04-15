Madonna Unveils 'Confessions II' Album: 'We Must Dance, Celebrate & Pray'

Rafael Pavarotti/Warner Bros.

The Queen of Pop is back, and she's revisiting one of her greatest successes — urging her fans to get back out on the dance floor!

On Wednesday, Madonna released the cover of her long-awaited fifteenth studio album, along with at least 10 variants to satisfy even the most ardent musical hoarder.

"Confessions II," long-billed as a spiritual sequel to her 2006 set "Confessions on a Dance Floor," releases July 3 globally, a full seven years after her previous album, "Madame X."

Warner Bros. Records

In the meantime, the singer's TikTok and other social media accounts offer tantalizing imagery of Madonna's legs astride a speaker and the veiled 67-year-old pop queen in a pose similar to the cover of the first "Confessions" record.

Warner Bros. Records

Along with the album news, Madonna released a bubbly synth snippet of the song "I Feel So Free," and a long introductory swath of the album track "One Step Away."

In "I Feel So Free" — the title echoes a sentiment she expressed in 1985's "Into the Groove," in which she exclaims, "Only when I'm dancin' can I feel this free! — she breathlessly tells listeners, “Thanks for coming / Sometimes I like to just hide in the shadows/ Create a new persona / A different identity / I can be whoever I want to be / Honestly, I wish I could be like other people / And just not care / But out here / On the dance floor / I feel so free."

A sample from the 1989 house classic "French Kiss" by Lil Louis is the last thing we hear before the teaser cuts away: "Oh, by the way, it all started like this."

Warner Bros. Records

Speaking to Billboard, she says, “People think that dance music is superficial, but they’ve got it all wrong. The dance floor is not just a place, it’s a threshold: A ritualistic space where movement replaces language." According to the outlet, at least some of this quote is directly lifted from another song, "One Step Away."

She goes on to reveal that when she decided to re-team with producer Stuart Price to recreate the magic of the first "Confessions" album — a worldwide sensation that featured her smash hit "Hung Up" — they agreed on a music manifesto that read, "We must dance, celebrate, and pray with our bodies. These are things that we’ve been doing for thousands of years — they really are spiritual practices. After all, the dance floor is a ritualistic space. It’s a place where you connect — with your wounds, with your fragility. To rave is an art. It’s about pushing your limits and connecting to a community of like-minded people. Sound, light, and vibration Reshape our perceptions Pulling us into a trancelike state. The repetition of the bass, we don’t just hear it but we feel it. Altering our consciousness and dissolving ego and time.“

The album is also expected to contain a track that features Sabrina Carpenter, and rumor has it Madonna will perform that with her at Coachella Friday, along with a couple of classics from her catalogue.

"Confessions II" may represent the album on which she has worked the longest — at least some of the music has been in the works since 2024, and she has been teasing the release since last year.

For fans, "Confessions II" is shaping up to be a return to form, but it's already a return to Madonna's former home: Warner Bros. Records. She had left the fold in 2008 for Interscope after having been with the company since 1982.