Instagram

Kendra Duggar’s family is addressing Joseph Duggar’s arrest on child molestation charges.

The Caldwell family shared a lengthy message on Instagram, writing, "Our family is both troubled and heartbroken over the alleged actions committed by our son-in-law. We are devastated for the young girl, a child who was courageous in every way to share her truth. We stand by her, both in support and prayer, and forever will."

The message continued, "Our love for this child remains at the forefront of our family’s priorities and minds. We are proud of her for being strong enough to share her story while also retaining her own identity and joy."

They added, "We pray all victims of crimes can be as courageous as this young girl is. They should be able to share their story, to trust in the judicial process, and to do so without fear of retaliation. You are not alone."

As for their daughter Kendra and the four children she shares with Joseph, they said, "At the same time, we also recognize how traumatic this incident has been for our grandchildren as well and continue to pray for their strength. Our love for them, and our daughter Kendra, remains."

The post went on, "We believe in a God who is just and loving. One who loves all of His children, especially the vulnerable and innocent."

The family closed by writing, "The only way to freedom is to shine light in the darkness. And in this time, part of the light in our lives has come through the outpouring of love and prayer from people near and far. Thank you who have given in all the ways, through prayer, finances, time, energy and words of encouragement. We love you all.”

Kendra’s father Paul has also launched a GoFundMe to help with “displacement expenses,” including, "moving expenses, housing costs such as rent until we can find a place to stay more permanently.”

He insisted, “We will not be using these funds for... legal expenses.”

The family has raised more than $30,000 so far.

Joseph, 31, was arrested on March 18 in Arkansas on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old, and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.

Joseph and Kendra are also facing additional unrelated charges, including four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of false imprisonment.

On March 31, Duggar entered a written not guilty plea on all charges.

After posting his $600,000 bail, Joseph returned to his Arkansas home with wife Kendra.