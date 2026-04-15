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On Tuesday night, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson hit the red carpet for a sweet “Dawson’s Creek” reunion.

Katie and Joshua were seen laughing for the camera while posing together at the gala screening of “Brunello: The Gracious Visionary,” which took place at Lincoln Center’s David Koch Theatre.

Katie and Joshua played iconic characters Joey and Pacey, who ended up together on “Dawson’s Creek.”

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The two also dated briefly in real life while working on the show, which ended in 2003.

Over the years, they have remained close friends, even reuniting on the upcoming film “Happy Hours,” which she directed.

Last year, they were spotted filming the movie throughout New York City.

Last month, Joshua dished on their movie during an appearance on “Today.”

He revealed, "Katie wrote this beautiful story for the two of us that is the three phases of a love story. o we shot the fun part, which is the falling in love, and she’s cutting it together now. And that will come out and hopefully it will give us the opportunity to go back and make the other two.”