NBC

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager were on hand to support their “Today” colleague Sheinelle Jones at a party for her new book “Through Mom’s Eyes” on Wednesday.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi chatted with Hoda and Jenna, who also reflected on how “Today” is a family and supporting Savannah Guthrie amid the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Hoda admitted that she wanted to help in some way but felt “lost” and “directionless” at first.

Kotb stepped in for Guthrie for two months amid the search for her mother.

She said, “I think if anyone was called and said, ‘Can you come?’ they would show up in a second because it’s like that. I mean, it’s like… if there’s a tragedy in your family, what would you do? You would immediately go to your house, take care of whatever needs to be taken care of for as long as you’re needed. And that’s what I feel like. I’m like, ‘You know what? If I’m needed.’ I actually didn’t know what to do when it happened.”

Savannah returned to “Today” earlier this month.

Hoda praised Savannah, saying, “When Savannah came back, it just was so incredible to watch what she is capable of doing in this moment. I don’t know a living, breathing soul who could have done what she did… That person does not exist, so she’s strength personified, she’s faith personified, she’s love personified, she’s just a professional.”

Jenna echoed what Hoda said, commenting, “When your friend is hurting, you show up… We’re just marveling at her strength, day in and day out.”

Jenna and Hoda also gushed over Sheinelle and her accomplishments.

Jenna was “so proud” of Sheinelle, saying, “It’s so fun to get to watch somebody’s dreams come true… One of her top dreams was to publish a book.”

Hoda emphasized, “This is her moment. She’s been wanting to share these stories for so long and it’s a beautiful book because it’s also about Sheinelle, but it’s about all these moms who have all this beautiful advice and she wants to impart it… I’m so excited for her.”

Sheinelle used her book to highlight love.

Jenna explained, “The common thread is that these mothers adored their children and showed them they loved them and showed up for them.”