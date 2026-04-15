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Mary Mary’s Trecina “Tina” Campbell and her husband Glendon Campbell, both 51, are calling it quits.

TMZ reports Glendon filed for divorce in Los Angeles County on Monday, citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple wed in 2000. He lists their date of separation as June 2024.

In the docs, Glendon notes they share two minor children and asked the court to establish visitation. Glendon did not check any custody boxes.

He also asked for spousal support to be determined at a later time.

As for assets, Glendon checked a box indicating they did not need to divide up any community property.

Tina and her sister Erica Campbell make up the 1990s gospel duo Mary Mary. Together they have won three Grammys.