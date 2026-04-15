Gemma Arterton & Rory Keenan Quietly Welcome Baby #2

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Former Bond girl Gemma Arterton, 40, is now a mom of two!

Arterton revealed that she quietly welcomed her second child with actor husband Rory Keenan during an appearance on “Dish” podcast.

She shared, "I've got two kids now, and it's just hard. It's a hard day.”

On the podcast, Gemma shared that her second child is almost 6 months old.

Gemma and Rory are also the parents of a son, 3.

As for life with two kids, she said, "I'm really well. I've just had another kid, and so I'm in the thick of that. But it's all lovely, and I'm getting back into it again. You know, coming back from the brink of exhaustion. But it's all good.”

In 2023, Gemma broke the news that she welcomed her first baby while appearing on “The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.”

She dished, "I just had a baby. So, we are very, very happy. He was born just before Christmas. A little Christmas elf.”

In November 2022, Gemma announced her pregnancy with a red-carpet appearance at the Raindance Film Festival, where she cradled her baby bump.

Gemma and Rory have been married for six years. In 2017, they met as co-stars in the London West End play "St. Joan."