First Look at Val Kilmer’s New AI Role in ‘As Deep as the Grave’

The first footage of Val Kilmer in the new film “As Deep as the Grave” just debuted at CinemaCon.

The movie marks Kilmer’s final film, but his performance is completely AI-generated.

“As Deep as the Grave” tells the true story of Southwestern archaeologists Ann and Earl Morris and their excavations in Canyon de Chelly, Arizona, to trace the history of the Navajo. Val was cast to play Catholic priest and Native American spiritualist Father Fintan.

In the teaser trailer, we see an older version of Val and later a younger version of him dressed in a clerical collar.

The trailer ends with Val telling someone, “Don’t fear the dead and don’t fear me."

Kilmer had battled throat cancer before he died on April 1 of last year.

Variety reports he signed on to do the film but was too sick to ever make it to set.

The movie also stars “Harry Potter” actor Tom Felton alongside Abigail Lawrie and Abigail Breslin.

As of today, no release date has been announced.

Last month, writer and director Coerte Voorhees spoke out about his decision to use include an AI version of Kilmer in the film.

Voorhees told Variety, “His family kept saying how important they thought the movie was and that Val really wanted to be a part of this. He really thought it was important story that he wanted his name on. It was that support that gave me the confidence to say, okay let’s do this. Despite the fact some people might call it controversial, this is what Val wanted.”

Val’s daughter Mercedes shared her support in a statement, saying of her dad, “He always looked at emerging technologies with optimism as a tool to expand the possibilities of storytelling. This spirit is something that we are all honoring within this specific film, of which he was an integral part.”

Coerte added that Val’s son Jack was also supportive, and that the production followed SAG guidelines and compensated Kilmer’s estate.

Previously, 2022’s “Top Gun: Maverick” used AI to create a speaking voice for Val when he reprised his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky.

According to Variety, Kilmer said at the time he was “grateful” for the technology.