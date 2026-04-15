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Dr. Pimple Popper aka Sandra Lee is opening up about her struggles after suffering a stroke in November.

Sandra experienced symptoms of a stroke while working on her show. “Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out."

She told People magazine, "It happened while I was filming the show. I had what I thought was a hot flash. I got super sweaty and didn’t feel like myself.”

Following the day of shooting, she went to her parents’ home since it's an easy commute.

Lee “felt very restless” that evening, adding, "In one leg I kept feeling shooting pains.”

When Lee got out of bed after struggling to sleep, she noted, "I noticed that I was having a tough time walking down the stairs.”

In the morning, Lee was concerned, sharing, "I would hold my hand out, and it would just slowly collapse. I noticed that I had a tough time articulating and just enunciating. I thought, ‘Am I having a stroke?’”

Lee then went to the ER and an MRI confirmed that she did have ischemic stroke.

She admitted, "It was just a shock. As a physician, I couldn’t deny that I had slurred speech, that I was having weakness on one side, but I was like, ‘Well, this is a dream, right?’”

Sandra explained, "What essentially happened is I had a part of my brain that died.”

After the stroke, Lee was forced to pause filming of her show and undergo physical and occupational therapy for “very basic things."

She elaborated, "I don’t like that I don’t have total control of my left hand or the grip wasn’t as strong. If I feel like I’m not at my best — it’s very scary.”

Her manner of speaking has changed slightly, too.

She noted, "I notice it right now that I don’t speak exactly the way I used to. You’re really embarrassed to speak because you notice it.”

Sandra revealed what may have led to her stroke, saying, "My blood pressure and my cholesterol were not under control, and I have a lot of stress in my life, dealing with my patients and the show.”

Lee called the stroke a “blessing in disguise,” explaining, “Because it reminds you to take better care of yourself.”