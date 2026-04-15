'Bad Foot Clinic': Woman's Smelly Feet Shock Dr. Marion (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “The Bad Foot Clinic.”

Dr. Marion meets with Sharon, who explains, "I've got really smelly, stinky feet… I’ve got nails that are about 10 layers. They're really thick, so I can't cut them. They're going to the side. I've got calluses. I've got really bad hard skin. I mean, everything that could possibly be wrong with them is wrong with them.”

She says her husband “hates” her feet.

Sharon reveals, "We do laugh about it, but he's always called them like pig’s trotters, saying how bad they are."

When the shoes are off, Dr. Marion is shocked to find that she does not (and has almost never worn) socks under shoes.

The doctor tells her, "I think socks are so important to prevent smell and moisture. So maybe this is the problem actually."