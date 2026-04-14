Young ‘Michael’ Star Juliano Valdi Shows Off Dance Moves with Derek Hough! (Exclusive)

Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

“Michael” is one of the most hyped movies of the year, and 12-year-old Juliano Valdi is about to become a breakout star playing young Michael Jackson!

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Juliano about landing the role of a lifetime.

Valdi, a self-taught dancer, definitely had those Michael moves down when he moonwalked onto the “Extra” set.

Juliano recalled, “I did dance in front of my grandma, like, when I was really young. I was 5 years old and she turned on the 'Smooth Criminal’ music video and I started dancing to it.”

A year later, Valdi danced for his family, saying, “I turned on the 'Smooth Criminal’ music video and I just did the same moves that Michael did. They were just in awe.”

Juliano said he is a huge fan of Michael, but admitted he “never” imagined that he’d get to play the King of Pop, saying, “This was a dream come true."

Valdi prepped for his role by studying Jackson’s mannerisms and soft voice.

He said, "I had to watch a lot of his videos of him dancing so I could just copy him."

As for the vocals, the movie blends Juliano and Michael’s voices together.

Valdi revealed that his favorite song to perform was the Jackson 5’s 1970 hit “ABC."