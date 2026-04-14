Taylor Swift Tops 2026 American Music Award Nominations

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Taylor Swift is leading the nominations at the 2026 American Music Awards!

Swift has eight noms, including Artist of the Year, Best Female Pop Artist, and Album of the Year for "The Life of a Showgirl.”

Her lead single “The Fate of Ophelia” was nominated for Song of the Year, Best Music Video, and Best Pop Song.

Olivia Dean and Sombr, first-time nominees, grabbed seven nominations, among them New Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Breakthrough Album of the Year.

Morgan Wallen and Sabrina Carpenter also have seven nominations apiece, while Alex Warren and Lady Gaga were recognized with six.

The 2026 American Music Awards are taking place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 25 on CBS.

See the nominations below:

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Bruno Mars

BTS

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

Alex Warren

Ella Langley

Katseye

Leon Thomas

Olivia Dean

Sombr

Album of the Year

Cardi B – “Am I the Drama?”

Fuerza Regida – “111xpantia”

Justin Bieber – “Swag”

Lady Gaga – “Mayhem”

Morgan Wallen – “I’m the Problem”

Olivia Dean – “The Art of Loving”

Playboi Carti – “Music”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Man’s Best Friend”

Tate McRae – “So Close to What”

Taylor Swift – “The Life of a Showgirl”

Song of the Year

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”

The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”

Kehlani – “Folded”

Leon Thomas – “Mutt”

Morgan Wallen – “I’m the Problem”

Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Sombr – “Back to Friends”

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

Collaboration of the Year

BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman – “All the Way”

David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones and I – “Gone Gone Gone”

Morgan Wallen, Tate McRae – “What I Want”

PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson – “Stateside”

Shaboozey, Jelly Roll – “Amen”

Social Song of the Year

Disco Lines, Tinashe – “No Broke Boys”

PinkPantheress – “Illegal”

Role Model – “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out”

Tyla – “Chanel”

Zara Larsson – “Lush Life”

Best Music Video

Katseye – “Gnarly”

Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor – “Berghain”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

Tyla – “Chanel”

Best Soundtrack

"F1 The Album"

"Hazbin Hotel: Season Two"

"KPop Demon Hunters"

"Wicked: For Good"

Charli xcx, "Wuthering Heights"

Tour of the Year

Beyoncé – “Cowboy Carter Tour”

Kendrick Lamar, SZA – “Grand National Tour”

Lady Gaga – “The Mayhem Ball”

Oasis – “Oasis Live ‘25 Tour”

Shakira – “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour”

Breakout Tour

Benson Boone - “American Heart World Tour”

Kali Uchis - “The Sincerely, Tour”

The Marías - “Submarine Tour”

Megan Moroney - “Am I Okay? Tour”

Sleep Token - “Even in Arcadia Tour”

Breakthrough Album of the Year

Olivia Dean – “The Art of Loving”

Sombr – “I Barely Know Her”

Zara Larsson – “Midnight Sun”

Best Throwback Song

4 Non Blondes – “What’s Up”

Black Eyed Peas – “Rock That Body”

Goo Goo Dolls – “Iris”

Best Vocal Performance

Alex Warren - “Ordinary”

The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Raye – “Where Is My Husband!”

Sienna Spiro – “Die on This Hill”

Song of the Summer

Alex Warren – “Fever Dream”

Bella Kay – “iloveitiloveitiloveit”

BTS – “SWIM”

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”

Harry Styles – “American Girls”

Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide”

PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson – “Stateside”

Sombr – “Homewrecker”

Tame Impala, Jennie – “Dracula”

Taylor Swift – “Elizabeth Taylor”

Best Male Pop Artist

Alex Warren

Benson Boone

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Best Female Pop Artist

Lady Gaga

Olivia Dean

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Breakthrough Pop Artist

Katseye

Sienna Spiro

Zara Larsson

Best Pop Song

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”

Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

Best Pop Album

Lady Gaga – “Mayhem”

Olivia Dean – “The Art of Loving”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Man’s Best Friend”

Tate McRae – “So Close to What”

Taylor Swift – “The Life of a Showgirl”

Best Male Country Artist

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Riley Green

Shaboozey

Best Female Country Artist

Ella Langley

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo or Group

Brooks & Dunn

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Treaty Oak Revival

Zac Brown Band

Breakthrough Country Artist

Sam Barber

Tucker Wetmore

Zach Top

Best Country Song

BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman – “All the Way”

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”

Morgan Wallen – “Just in Case”

Russell Dickerson – “Happen to Me”

Shaboozey – “Good News”

Best Country Album

BigXthaPlug – “I Hope You’re Happy”

Megan Moroney – “Cloud 9”

Morgan Wallen – “I’m the Problem”

Sam Barber – “Restless Mind”

Tucker Wetmore – “What Not To”

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Don Toliver

Kendrick Lamar

Playboi Carti

Tyler, The Creator

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doechii

GloRilla

Sexyy Red

YKNIECE

Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist

EsDeeKid

Monaleo

Pluto

Best Hip-Hop Song

Cardi B – “ErrTime”

Drake – “Nokia”

Gunna, Burna Boy – “wgft”

Playboi Carti, The Weeknd – “Rather Lie”

YKNIECE, Quavo, Metro Boomin, Breskii – “Take Me Thru Dere”

Best Hip-Hop Album

Cardi B – “Am I the Drama?”

Don Toliver – “Octane”

Gunna – “The Last Wun”

Playboi Carti – “Music”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again – “MASA”

Best Male R&B Artist

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

Daniel Caesar

PARTYNEXTDOOR

The Weeknd

Best Female R&B Artist

Kehlani

Summer Walker

SZA

Teyana Taylor

Tyla

Breakthrough R&B Artist

Leon Thomas

Mariah the Scientist

Ravyn Lenae

Best R&B Song

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”

Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller – “It Depends”

Kehlani – “Folded”

Leon Thomas – “Mutt”

Mariah the Scientist – “Burning Blue”

Best R&B Album

Bruno Mars – “The Romantic”

Justin Bieber – “Swag”

Leon Thomas – “Mutt”

Mariah the Scientist – “Hearts Sold Separately”

Summer Walker – “Finally Over It”

Best Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Junior H

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

Best Female Latin Artist

Gloria Estefan

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Latin Duo or Group

Clave Especial

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

Breakthrough Latin Artist

Beéle

Kapo

Netón Vega

Best Latin Song

Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL”

benny blanco, Selena Gomez, The Marías – “Ojos Tristes”

Fuerza Regida – “Marlboro Rojo”

Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera – “Me Jalo”

Karol G – “Latina Foreva”

Best Latin Album

Fuerza Regida – “111xpantia”

KAROL G – “Tropicoqueta”

Netón Vega – “Mi Vida Mi Muerte”

Peso Pluma, Tito Double P – “Dinastía”

Rosalía – “Lux”

Best Rock/Alternative Artist

Deftones

Linkin Park

The Marías

Sleep Token

Twenty One Pilots

Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist

Geese

Gigi Perez

Sombr

Best Rock/Alternative Song

Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide”

Linkin Park – “Up from the Bottom”

Sombr – “Back to Friends”

Sublime – “Ensenada”

Tame Impala – “Dracula”

Best Rock/Alternative Album

Sleep Token – “Even in Arcadia”

Sombr – “I Barely Know Her”

Tame Impala – “Deadbeat”

Twenty One Pilots – “Breach”

Zach Bryan – “With Heaven on Top”

Best Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Fred again..

Illenium

John Summit

Best Male K-Pop Artist

Ateez

BTS

Enhypen

Stray Kids

Tomorrow x Together

Best Female K-Pop Artist

aespa

Blackpink

Illit

Le Sserafim

Twice

Best Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

Moliy

Rema

Tyla

Wizkid