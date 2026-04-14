Selena Gomez & Demi Lovato Publicly Reunite for First Time in Nearly a Decade

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Selena Gomez, 33, and Demi Lovato, 33, just had a Disney Channel reunion in Florida!

The women posed for a photo backstage at the opening night of Demi’s It’s Not That Deep tour in Orlando. The sweet moment marked their first public appearance together in nearly 10 years.

Selena shared the photo on her Instagram Stories, complete with a heart emoji.

Demi reshared the pic, writing, “Thank you so much for coming!!! Loved seeing you.”

Gomez went on to praise Lovato on her Stories. She posted a photo of Demi and wrote, “I am in tears. This was hands down one of the best shows. Oh and the VOCALS? Psh *blown away*.”

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Gomez included a video of herself rocking out in a suite while dancing in some concert merch.

Selena and Demi haven’t been seen together since they posed for a photo at an InStyle event in 2017.

The actresses met on “Barney and Friends” in 2002 and later co-starred in the Disney Channel movie “Princess Protection Program” in 2009.

Last month, Demi opened up about her friendship with Selena on the "Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” podcast.

She shared, “What was beautiful is, Selena and I had a friendship prior to Disney Channel because we were actually on ‘Barney’ together. So, I felt this safety when I came into the Disney Channel, having a built-in friendship there, already."

Lovato went on, "I'm so grateful for that… will always be grateful for the friendship that I have and continue to have with her.”

Selena chatted about her fellow Disney alum on the “Therapuss” podcast in August.