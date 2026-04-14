‘RHOA’ Sneak Peek: K. Michelle in Tears After Illegal Butt Injections Start Leaking

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A “Real Housewives of Atlanta” sneak peek reveals K. Michelle was left in tears after her illegal silicone butt injections began leaking before an appearance.

In a YouTube Shorts video promoting the April 19 episode, K. Michelle explains in a confessional that she was about to take the stage at the 2025 ACM Honors when she stood up and the “whole coach is soaking wet.”

The reality star revealed, "I didn't feel anything. I was completely numb… I was standing there in a bathroom. Everyone was blow-drying me down. It was very frantic just to get me on stage to sing. I didn't know what was going on with my body or my health until I even got back to the room in Nashville.”

In footage from the hospital, K. Michelle meets with a doctor and asks, “I’m not dying am I?”

He says, “No, you have an opening, like where you previously had surgery. It looks like you have an infection.”

The doctor recommends cleaning it out and removing any dead tissue, calling it a “reconstructive surgery.”

After the doctor leaves the room, K. Michelle breaks down in tears, saying, “I hate I did this to myself. It’s the worst thing I ever did to myself… and I’ve paid for it for years."

In the confessional she explains that years ago she got “illegal silicone injections trying to overdo it and overextend it or expand it.”

In another sneak peek, it is revealed that she underwent a two-hour surgery to remove the infected tissue.

She clarifies in a confessional that “the actual thing that made me sick is not the BBL, it is the injections that I got involving silicone.”

The star goes on to explain, "The hardest thing for me was learning that no matter what I do and how many surgeries, I will never get that silicone out of my body. It will be forever in me. I will never be fully healed.”