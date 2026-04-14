Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Spark Controversy with ‘Royal’ Visit to Australia

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just touched down in Australia, marking their first visit Down Under in almost eight years.

The visit, however, is sparking over-the-top headlines and, of course, controversy.

Some are calling it a “faux royal” tour after the couple stepped down as senior royals in 2020.

Others say the Sussexes are cashing in… treating the trip as an Australian ATM!

Tickets to see them speak reportedly range from $350 to $2,200.

Meghan is set to address a women’s weekend retreat, where tickets start at $1,900.

Then there was pushback over Meghan feeding the homeless at a Melbourne women’s shelter decked out in a $1,200 dress, $1,100 gold earrings, and a $48,000 Tiffany watch, which royal watchers believe was owned by Princess Diana.

“Extra” spoke with 9 News Australia correspondent Reid Butler, who told us, “Aussies don’t really love it when someone who is really rich or at the top of her game likes to tell about it and brag about it. She’s given a lot of Aussies the ick because of some of her behavior in the past… and that’s led to some criticism in the lead-up. But certainly now, the reception has been a little warmer than I was expecting.”