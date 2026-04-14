Olivia Levin Celebrates Taylor Swift’s Special Connection with Fans in New Book

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Super Swiftie Olivia Levin chatted with “Extra” about being a longtime Taylor Swift fan, an experience she chronicles in her new book “The Story of Us: How the Taylor Swift Fandom Changed Our Lives.”

Olivia says her love affair with Taylor and her music started at the very beginning.

In high school, Olivia got an invite to Taylor's home after the singer [music] followed her on social media.

Levin told us, "It was the literally the best day ever. Her whole family was there, and I think the one takeaway I had that day is, ‘Wow, she's just a girl. She's just a normal person.'”

Olivia added, "From the very beginning, even when she had a handful of fans, she was making sure she was meeting them and spending time with them and nurturing the fandom… having her mom go through the crowds and find fans to hang out with her backstage after for free.”

As for her book, Olivia said, "I really wanted there to be one place for all the newer Swifties to learn about the old lore. And then I wanted the people that were around back then to be able to reminisce and revisit all those memories that we have together.”

Swift has some big milestones coming up. She is going to be the youngest woman ever to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June. Not to mention, Taylor and fiancé Travis Kelce are getting married.

Olivia said, "I think it's going to be a huge full circle year for her and the Swiftie community.”

Levin also opened up about Taylor announcing her engagement back in August.

"I'm so grateful that she wanted to share that post. You know, she puts it out and it's like the most liked Instagram post ever. She doesn't have to share those things, but she knows how excited everyone gets. And to finally see her get that love story, it's so beautiful to watch.”