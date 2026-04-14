Michelle Pfeiffer & Elle Fanning on TV Reunion 25 Years After ‘I Am Sam' (Exclusive)

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Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about their new series “Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” based on the Rufi Thorpe book.

In the new Apple TV series, Elle plays a young mom named Margo who starts an OnlyFans account for some quick cash — and then her life takes a massive turn.

Elle shared that Margo was “one of the most fun characters I’ve ever played.”

Fanning explained, "She goes through so much… It's her resilience in life that I was struck by in the book, and then in our series life hands her a lot of difficult hands and somehow she manages to navigate and pop back up in an interesting way, in a brave way, in a creative way, and so I honestly was really inspired by her.”

Elle added, “She's an aspiring writer herself and then she thinks that that dream is completely gone after she has her baby. But then finding OnlyFans and getting able to express that creativity… it gives her this superpower in a way."

Michelle plays her mom Cheyenne, a former Hooters waitress. Pfeiffer told Mona, "I felt like I had a really good handle on her. I grew up in Orange County. I've spent time in Fullerton in my youth, and I know this woman. I can hear her. I can see her."

Pfeiffer also talked about working with husband David E. Kelley for the first time!

She said, “It's my husband and I thought, ‘You have waited all these years to work together. Don't f**k this up.’ The last person on the planet I would ever want to disappoint would be him.”

Plus, Michelle and Elle reflected on their long history together, going back to 2001’s “I Am Sam.”

Michelle recalled becoming reacquainted with Elle years ago. “It was so interesting to see who she's become, and I was not disappointed,” she said, noting Elle was "totally in charge of her craft and professional and gracious and formidable when she needed to be, and grounded.”

She pointed out that Elle now has her own production company, praising her work in “The Great,” saying, “She’s taking the world by storm."

Fanning gushed, "Michelle's like my family. Yeah, we're very close. Like, very genuinely close."