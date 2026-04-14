Kristi Yamaguchi Reveals Secret Divorce from Bret Hedican

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Famed Olympic ice skater Kristi Yamaguchi, 54, has called with quits with former NHL player Bret Hedican, 55.

The pair have been divorced for a year, but she didn’t share the news until now.

In an interview with People magazine, Kristi said, "After 23 years together, we had an amazing marriage and loving family — especially bringing up our two daughters together — but I think it got to a point where we amicably thought maybe we aren’t at our happiest and we’d be happier separating. We decided to separate and eventually divorce.”

The pair broke up in 2023 and finalized their divorce last year.

Kristi and Bret share two kids Emma, 20, and Keara, 22.

As for life post-divorce, Yamaguchi shared, "I'm looking forward to what is around the corner, or what the future could look like. There’s a lot of life left to live, whether it's starting to date or new relationships, but also just personally enjoying where I am right now and the opportunities ahead. [I have] absolutely no regrets from the past. We’ve got a beautiful family and incredible memories, but I’m looking forward to creating new ones.”

Kristi is currently an empty-nester since both daughters are away for college.

She noted, "Being a mom and seeing them grow up and pursuing their own passions now, it’s been very rewarding and fun to see happen. It’s bittersweet because you feel, as a mom, they’ve grown up so fast. You so vividly remember them as toddlers, starting grade school and those moments. But it’s so fulfilling to see how they’ve grown up and are going after their dreams now.”