How Blake Lively Could Use Justin Baldoni’s Britney Spears Comments in Trial

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Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are about a month away from going head-to-head in court.

With both teams prepping for the trial, could Blake use Justin’s past interview about Britney Spears against him?

It has been reported that Lively’s team wants to show a 2017 video of Justin questioning if he “harassed” Spears on the set of his show “Jane the Virgin.”

In the interview for Fuse, Baldoni recalled his “awkward moment” with Spears, who had a cameo on the second season.

He said, “I had tweeted her and she had tweeted me back... I had gone up to her and in my mind, we’re friends.”

Laughing, he admitted, “We weren’t.”

"And I went up and I gave her… I went, ‘Hey!,’ and I gave her a big hug and I think I scared her, because she was like, ‘Hi,’ and I just had this awkward moment of, like, ‘Did I just harass Britney Spears?’” Justin noted.

Lively’s team reportedly wants to argue that Baldoni has a pattern of harassment.

Earlier this month, Judge Lewis Liman tossed 10 of Lively’s claims, including sexual harassment, defamation, and conspiracy.

However, three of the claims, including breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting in retaliation, remain.

Afterward, Lively and Baldoni’s teams failed to reach a settlement.

While Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave was hoping the two sides could reach a middle ground, they both rejected the deals presented.

The “It Ends with Us” battle started in December 2024, when Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set.

Two months later, she also accused him of defamation. Baldoni has denied all of Lively’s allegations.

He then filed the $400-million lawsuit against Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds that has been officially dismissed.