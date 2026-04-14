‘Harry Potter’ Alum Jessie Cave Engaged to Alfie Brown

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“Harry Potter” alum Jessie Cave, 38, is taking another serious step in her relationship with partner Alfie Brown.

On Monday, Cave announced their engagement.

Alongside a pic, she wrote on Instagram, "12 years and 4 kids later …. It’s getting serious!!! 💍 💍 💍”

The two are the parents of Donnie, 11, Margot, 9, Abraham, 5, and Becker, 3.