Celebrity News April 14, 2026
‘Harry Potter’ Alum Jessie Cave Engaged to Alfie Brown
“Harry Potter” alum Jessie Cave, 38, is taking another serious step in her relationship with partner Alfie Brown.
On Monday, Cave announced their engagement.
Alongside a pic, she wrote on Instagram, "12 years and 4 kids later …. It’s getting serious!!! 💍 💍 💍”
The two are the parents of Donnie, 11, Margot, 9, Abraham, 5, and Becker, 3.
Jessie Cave Welcomes Baby #4 — See the First Pic!View Story
Since wrapping up her role as Lavender Brown in the “Harry Potter” franchise, Cave has been keeping busy with her OnlyFans account, which she launched in March 2025.