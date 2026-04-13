What Dolphins Can Teach Us About Aging Better, According to a Surprising Navy Discovery

Fatty15

As National Dolphin Day approaches on April 14, we are reminded of their intelligence, playfulness, and what seems like an almost ageless vitality, but what began as an effort to care for U.S. Navy dolphins has quietly evolved into an unexpected scientific breakthrough that could reshape how we think about human aging.

The discovery started with a simple question: why do some dolphins age better than others? Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson, co-founder and co-CEO of Seraphina Therapeutics and author of The Longevity Nutrient, was working to improve the health of Navy dolphins when she began to notice something striking. Despite their vitality, these marine mammals weren’t immune to aging. In fact, many developed conditions that mirror those seen in humans.

Fatty15

“While continually improving the health and welfare of Navy dolphins, we found that about 1 in 3 older dolphins developed the same aging-associated conditions that we do, like insulin resistance, high cholesterol, chronic inflammation and anemia,” she explains. “By applying an advanced technology called metabolomics, we discovered that dolphins consuming more C15:0 had the healthiest aging profiles. Ten years and over 100 peer-reviewed studies later, C15:0 has emerged as a foundational nutrient essential for healthier aging in humans, too.”

That revelation shifted the focus of the research. Dolphins weren’t just aging similarly to humans, they were offering clues about how to age better. The key appeared to be C15:0, a fatty acid linked to healthier metabolic and cellular function.

That sparked over a decade of research into how this nutrient functions in the body and what it could mean for longevity. According to retired Navy physician Dr. Eric Venn-Watson, co-founder and co-CEO of Seraphina Therapeutics, the implications extend down to the cellular level.

Fatty15

“As a core healthy aging nutrient, peer-reviewed studies have shown that C15:0 strengthens our cell membranes against premature breakdown and reverses aging at the cellular level,” he says. “Because it also supports key pathways that promote deeper sleep and a calmer mood, C15:0 is emerging as a crucial fatty acid that supports whole body and mind health. Thanks to this secret unlocked while helping dolphins, we all have a chance to live longer, healthier lives.”

The research eventually led to the creation of a supplement designed to bring this nutrient into everyday routines. Funded in part by the Navy, the team developed fatty15, a pure C15:0 supplement intended to support long-term health and wellness.

“Given the robust science behind C15:0, we were funded by the Navy to develop a pure C15:0 supplement, called fatty15, to help support healthy aging for all,” Eric adds.

Today, the story offers a reminder that innovation doesn’t always come from the usual places. Sometimes, it begins with a closer look at the natural world and the surprising ways it mirrors our own.