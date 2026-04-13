Sephora Hosts Special Community Experience & Kicks Off Spring Savings Event

It was a spring fling in L.A. at Sephora’s special sensory experience, featuring a larger-than-life version of their iconic shopping bag.

We caught up with Sephora Beauty Director Melinda Solares, who gave “Extra” a special invite to this event, part of a month-long celebration of beauty in Los Angeles.

“The turnout has been insane,” she said. “The energy has been incredible."

Solares continued, "Sephora is collaborating with L.A. local vendors, musicians, artists, coming together to really celebrate something special, where we can all belong."

We couldn’t hang with a Hollywood beauty insider and not get her spring go-to tips!

"I am really about my brow gel. Once my brows take shape, I'm ready for the day,” she said.

And the hot spring makeup trend?

“One of the things I'm seeing for spring is the color brown,” she explained. "It has become the go to neutral, whether it's a monochromatic makeup look or a lipstick or a liner.”

Plus, we’ve got your inside scoop on savings!

Solares told us, “We are kicking off Sephora Spring savings event."

And those savings come at the perfect time for Mother’s Day.

Solares said, “Whether it's your mom or the maternal figure in your life, this is the perfect time to maybe get them that skincare that they've been asking you about, or that lipstick that they want to try.”

She added, "So when you're giving someone a face mask or that really vibrant eyeshadow palette, you're actually gifting them a moment of self-care or a moment of self-expression. And I for one, can't really think of a better gift than that."