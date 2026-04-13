Oscar Isaac & Carey Mulligan on ‘Electric’ Dynamic in ‘Beef’ Season 2 (Exclusive)

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Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan are dishing on the second season of “Beef.”

In the new season, a young couple (Charles Melton & Cailee Spaeny) witnesses an alarming fight between their country club manager and his wife (Oscar & Carrie), triggering a manipulative, high-stakes game of revenge among the elite.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Oscar and Carey talk about their characters’ “electric” dynamic, saying they really do love each other but have been together a long time.

Carey said, “What was important to us, I think, was that they really do love each other and when they meet, they were as annoying… they really had like that obsessive, sort of, gorgeous, first-flush thing… They had that real romantic history and they’ve been together for a really long time, but I think you’re meeting them at their worst.”

She hinted, “When you get to the later episodes, it doesn’t massively improve.”

While Carey noted that their characters are unfiltered with each other, Oscar added, “There’s been a loss of respect."

They also called it a “crazy roller coaster" filming the fight scene that sets the season in motion.

Oscar said, “It was so wild because, you know, know, at the same time, there’d be one moment, one line that would bring up tears and right after that, there’d be something that was just so funny that we would start laughing."

Carey shared her two cents, saying, “It was probably the scene that we spent the most time on, out of anything, because it was obviously, it’s the beginning of the whole season… It was on us to make sure that… you believed all of it and you also believed why it could be used as a threat against them."

Carey also reacted to a recent personal honor after she was awarded a CBE from King Charles.

She described the moment as “surreal,” saying, “To be able to take my parents."