Katy Perry’s Cheeky Reaction to Justin Bieber’s YouTube Sing-Along at Coachella

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Justin Bieber hit the stage at Coachella Saturday night, marking the singer’s first time headlining the desert music festival.

For about a half hour mid-show, Bieber turned it into a YouTube sing-along with help from his Mac laptop!

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He pulled up videos for fan-favorite songs “Baby,” “Never Say Never,” and “Beauty and a Beat” as well as famous Bieber memes.

The show was bookended by music from his “Swag” and “Swag II” albums.

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Katy Perry shared her cheeky reaction to Justin’s YouTube scrolling in an Instagram post, teasing in a video, “Thank God he has premium,” adding, “I don’t want to see no ads.”

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She also included video of Justin singing “With You” and of Katy and her boyfriend Justin Trudeau, former PM of Canada, dancing to “Speed Demon.”

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Katy quoted “Speed Demon” in the caption, writing, “Heat checkin’ these chickens.”

The Biebs prepared for Coachella with two top-secret stops at iconic L.A. clubs the Roxy and the Troubadour for very small and lucky crowds.

These were Bieber’s first solo shows in four years.

Coachella reportedly paid him a cool $10 million for just two nights!