Joey Fatone’s Update on Possible *NSYNC Reunion: ‘The Five of Us Did Talk’ (Exclusive)

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*NSYNC’s Joey Fatone is dishing on “Boy Band Confidential,” his new two-part Investigation Discovery docuseries dissecting those supergroups and the dark side to life in the spotlight.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Joey, who kept it real about the possibility of an *NSYNC reunion.

He said, “We had a conversation. Finally, the five of us did talk. Did we say anything about the group? Pretty much, no.

“It’s one of those things of like, ‘Do I even like you anymore as a friend?’ I think everybody’s just in a place now because you got guys that have kids. My kids are old enough now. They’re pretty much out the door, so I’m like, ‘Yo, let me know. It’s party time for me.’”

On the new docuseries, Joey is sitting down with Nick Lachey, Lance Bass, and A.J. McLean, who share their take on being in a boy band.

Fatone shared, “The interesting thing about this story is it’s taking the stories to different individuals… Some of the stories I knew… then some of the stories I didn’t know about.”

The docuseries also tackles the twisted story of Lou Pearlman, who is the man behind some of the biggest boy bands in history.

Pearlman was convicted of running a Ponzi scheme and eventually died in prison.

Fatone recalled, “Back then, we didn’t know any better. I think everyone was taking advantage in one way, shape, or form. We even talk about that he was the sixth member, but this guy is giving us the opportunity of a lifetime, so there’s a give and take for that. Some of that give and take might not be reasonable or right.”

Joey also talked about *NSYNC original member Jason Galasso, who dropped out of the band in 1995 during rehearsals and was later replaced by Lance.

Jason was one of Joey’s close friends in high school.

Joey recalled their last meeting, saying, “The last time I actually saw him was where I literally had my house… I’m like, ‘Look, here’s my 4 acres and here’s my 10,000-square-foot house.’ And you look at him and you go, ‘You could have had this.’”

Fatone admitted he was “just angry” with Jason, saying, “He’s the one that made that choice.”

Joey produced the doc with his manager and longtime friend Joe Mulvihill, who promises it’s not all doom and gloom.

Mulvihill emphasized, “We wanted it to be a feel-good story and think when you see it, you’re not only gonna feel good, but you’re gonna be like, ‘These guys went through something.’”