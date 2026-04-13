How to Vacation Like Celebrities in Italy

Wanna take a vacation to Italy like Jessica Alba?

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Hollywood’s elite has been making Italy their luxury escape for years.

“Extra” recently spoke with Simone Amorico, the CEO of Access Italy, the man who the stars rely on when they visit the country.

Amorico and his family have helped Oprah Winfrey, Penélope Cruz, and Aaron Paul with VIP access while touring Italy.

Simone also shared tips on how to travel like a star in Italy without breaking the bank.