‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Premiere Honors Eric Dane & Angus Cloud

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“Euphoria” is back after four years for Season 3, which (spoiler alert!) has Zendaya’s character Rue working as a drug mule.

In the new season, we learn that the late Angus Cloud’s character Fez is serving 30 years in prison, a storyline that allowed producers to honor Angus by keeping Fez alive.

Eric Dane, who plays Jacob Elordi’s father, didn’t appear in the premiere, but will show up later in the season in one of the last performances the filmed before his death.

The season premiere opened and closed with tributes to Angus, Eric, and show producer Kevin Turen, who also died between seasons.

In 2023, Angus died at the age of 25 from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and benzodiazephine.