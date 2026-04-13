Splash News

“The Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel has a new man!

Days ago, Frankel brought financial adviser named Shane L. Campbell as her plus one to the 2026 Global Champions Arabians Tour in Miami Beach.

A source told Page Six, "Bethenny is the happiest she’s ever been and is fully in her intentional dating era.”

It was their first public appearance together.

An eyewitness told the outlet that Bethenny and Shane looked like a couple since they were "glued together from the moment they stepped into the VIP area of the horse event” and “stayed close from the early evening into the night — laughing, whispering and appearing completely wrapped up in each other.”

On Saturday, Frankel took to Instagram to rave about a recent “5-hour date” she had with a mystery man that was followed by more that "were very planned out and very intentional and very chivalrous."

She said, “There are still amazing men out there. Do not settle. Do not accept breadcrumbs. Do not accept low-hanging fruit and low lifts of just, like, checking in with you and giving you the news and the weather.”

"A man has to have a plan to move the ball forward and show you exactly how they feel about you,” Frankel stressed.