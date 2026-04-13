Behind the Scenes of Jennifer Lopez’s Coachella Surprise with David Guetta!

Over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez made her debut at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio.

Lopez made a surprise appearance during famed DJ David Guetta’s set to perform their new track “Save Me Tonight,” which they released last month.

Guetta teased her appearance by playing her hit song “Waiting for Tonight.”

In a TikTok video posted by a fan, David said, “I invited a friend, and it’s her very, very first Coachella. Make some noise for Jennifer Lopez!”

Lopez then hit the stage in a sparkly dare-to-bare bodysuit and Julien Macdonald bolero.

Check out some behind-the-scenes of J.Lo before she stepped onstage for the performance.

On Instagram, Lopez wrote, “The most fun day!! Save Me Tonight with David live for the first time at MY FIRST COACHELLA was so special.”

She went on, “My happy era is rewriting everything. Don’t ever stop surprising yourself 🤍”